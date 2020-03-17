Medford non-profit helps those affected by virus

MEDFORD, Ore. – With many people starting to get laid off because of the coronavirus a Medford non-profit is helping community members get through the difficult time.
United Way of Jackson County set up a relief fund for anyone affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Applications are expected to open on Wednesday.
“Our goal is to do what we can in the moment. And we hope that’s a shorter moment than a longer moment,” DeAnne Everson, CEO of United Way of Jackson County said.
Monetary donations are appreciated. Anyone can donate online, by mail, or through direct deposit to the United Way account at any First Interstate Bank branch.
Click here to donate online.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]