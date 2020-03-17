Home
Medford non-profit helps those affected by virus

MEDFORD, Ore. – With many people starting to get laid off because of the coronavirus a Medford non-profit is helping community members get through the difficult time.

United Way of Jackson County set up a relief fund for anyone affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Applications are expected to open on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to do what we can in the moment. And we hope that’s a shorter moment than a longer moment,” DeAnne Everson, CEO of United Way of Jackson County said.

Monetary donations are appreciated. Anyone can donate online, by mail, or through direct deposit to the United Way account at any First Interstate Bank branch.

