Medford officer-involved shooting justified, grand jury says

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in a recent shooting incident.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said in the early morning hours of April 2, 9-1-1 dispatchers were told that 24-year-old Tyler Delugach was threatening to shoot himself and take his own life.

Eventually, Medford police found Delugach in an SUV at the intersection of Archer and Martin Drive in Medford.

Delugach reportedly got out of the vehicle and held a gun to his head. Prosecutors said officers tried talking to him to diffuse the situation, but Delugach lowered the gun, pointed it to his own chest, and fired a single shot.

According to investigators, an MPD officer who was watching the situation unfold from a different vantage point thought Delugach was trying to shoot the other officers, so he returned fire, shooting three times at Delugach. All shots missed.

Delugach was taken to a hospital and eventually released. However, he is facing numerous criminal charges in connection with the incident.

On April 13, a Jackson County grand jury concluded the officer who fired the shots was acting within the scope of his duty and has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

