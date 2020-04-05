Medford Orange Theory hosts virtual 5k fun run

The virtual 5k started at 9 am and ended by 12.
A live warm-up was led by an Orange Theory coach through Instagram to help participants get ready for their 3 mile run or 1 mile walk.
The studio manager says more than 100 people were planning on participating.
“It makes such a big difference just being able to you know, stay positive and try to get out and have a good workout or run of some sort. I know for some people it’s hard just to get out,” said studio manager, Kirk Eastman.
Anyone who participated and posted a picture with the tag ‘orangetheory fitness medford’ is entered into a drawing to win a prize.
