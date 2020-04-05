Home
Medford Orange Theory hosts virtual 5k fun run

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local runners, or walkers, were able to get out this morning by participating in a Virtual 5k Fun Run hosted by Orange Theory in Medford.

The virtual 5k started at 9 am and ended by 12.

A live warm-up was led by an Orange Theory coach through Instagram to help participants get ready for their 3 mile run or 1 mile walk.

The studio manager says more than 100 people were planning on participating.

“It makes such a big difference just being able to you know, stay positive and try to get out and have a good workout or run of some sort. I know for some people it’s hard just to get out,” said studio manager, Kirk Eastman.

Anyone who participated and posted a picture with the tag ‘orangetheory fitness medford’ is entered into a drawing to win a prize.

