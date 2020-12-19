Medford Orgs. partner to distribute Christmas gifts

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore–Lithia for Kids, CASA of Jackson County, and Medford Police all partnered together today, to bring joy to foster children this holiday season.
MPD picked up donated gifts from the community, at Lithia’s Corporate Office and Jackson County Circuit Court today.
The officers then delivered them to CASA in Medford.
Casa volunteers will now be able to distribute them to local kids.
“For us to be a part of making sure that every child has a Christmas is a special thing for us,” says Sargent, Mark Cromwell.
CASA of Jackson County served 786 children last year.
It says it could not have been done, without the support of the community.
