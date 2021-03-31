Medford parent group rallies for in-person learning

MEDFORD, Ore. – A group of Medford School Districts’ parents and students gathered at Central High School Tuesday. The group rallied for kids to go back to full in-person learning. The district, like many in our region, is currently in a hybrid-model.
Rebecca Rempton is a Medford mom to two high schoolers. She said she’s happy the district is planning on returning to full in-person learning.
“We’re just now starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel it feels so good for them to be back,” said Remption.
Superintendent Bret Champion made an appearance talking with parents and students.
“It is a real testament to our teachers, to our principals, to our other educators, to our classified educators for the experiences that they have provided for our students that they are this excited to come back to school,” said Champion.
Champion told NBC5 News his team is working on final details on how full in-person learning will look. But the feedback the district’s gotten has helped their preparation. The district is hoping to finalize full-time in-person plans… By the end of *this week… Or early next week.
