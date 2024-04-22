Medford Parks and Rec askes for community input

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Parks and Recreation held an open house to get community feedback on Sunday at Rogue X.

The goal of the event was to inform the community about the development of the department’s strategic plan, its objectives, and the planning process.

Residents were encouraged to share their opinions on what the future of the Parks and Rec facilities and services should look like.

“Whether people come here today or take the online survey, all that information helps shape the goals and tactics and implementation items that we’re going to take to the city council later this year, and then it’ll be our road map, our marching orders for the next seven to 10 years,” Rich Rosenthal, Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department director said. “This is where people can say ‘hey this is what I want, or this is what my family wants.'”

Community members can give their input online, the survey is available on the city of Medford’s website.

