Medford Parks and Recreation offering childcare for essential workers

Medford Parks and Recreation is offering child care for essential workers, city workers and health care workers.
The child care is offered Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5:30 pm.
Multiple activities are being provided for the children to choose from throughout the day.
“It’s nice to help the community out and be there for parents that really need the care, a lot of the parents are really appreciative so it’s always nice to know that they’re really happy that we’re offering this and helping them out,” said Recreation Director, Megan Lacey.
If you’re interested in signing up your kids for this child care, visit playmedford.com.
They’re accepting children aged 5 – 12.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.