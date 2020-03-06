Home
Medford PD investigating officer-involved crash

Medford PD investigating officer-involved crash

Crime Local News Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police are investigating a crash involving one of their own.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday near Agate and South Peach St.

NBC5 News obtained surveillance video of the crash from someone living nearby.

Medford Police say an officer was attempting to conduct a routine traffic stop, but the car sped off. The agency quickly discontinued the chase, but officers continued checking the area for the suspect. That’s when the suspect blew through a stop sign colliding with the patrol car, and totaling a parked car too. The officer’s patrol vehicle then went through someone’s fence.

The officer was treated on-scene for minor injuries. The driver, 37 year-old, Juan Camacho was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police plan to press charges upon his release.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »