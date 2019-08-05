Medford PD investigating shots fired overnight

MEDFORD, ORE. — Medford Police say they are investigating reports of shots fired. Witnesses called 9-1-1 around 12:30 Monday morning to report hearing multiple gunshots near Riverside and Stewart.
Police say no one was hurt and they are still interviewing witnesses. Police could not provide any other details at this time.
