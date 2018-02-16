Medford police arrest suspect in overnight burglaries

Matthew Collier, 29, arrested for multiple burglaries.
Medford, Ore. — Medford police officers have arrested Matthew Collier, 29, in connection with numerous burglaries. Authorities say they all took place early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the Minute Market on East Main street around 2 a.m., for a business alarm. Once at the scene, they didn’t find any evidence of a crime, but noticed damage to two businesses across the street.
Police began investigating at the Dutch Bros. coffee stand and Nu Way Cleaners, when they saw a man running while carrying items. After a short pursuit, police were able to stop Collier. Officers determined the items he was carrying had been stolen from the businesses that were broken into.
In all, police say Collier broke into Opal Tree Skin Care, Nest Salon, Dutch Bros. Coffee, and Nu Way Cleaners by breaking glass in the businesses’ doors.
Collier was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail. He’s facing four counts of Burglary in the 2nd Degree, four counts of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, and Theft in the 1st Degree.
Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: