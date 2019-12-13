Home
Medford Police ask citizens to install video surveillance at eye-level angles

MEDFORD, Ore. — Video surveillance is becoming more common and police are asking people to install their cameras lower.

Medford Police say camera surveillance installed at eye-level can help them better identify criminals, who often wear hats and hoodies to conceal their identity.

“What we do find is there’s a lot of footage that’s up so high we can’t tell who the suspect is,” said Lieutenant Mike Budreau.

If you’re concerned a thief will steal or vandalize your camera, police say the odds are slim.

If they do, police will have good footage to try and track the suspect down.

