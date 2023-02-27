Medford police ask for help finding stolen vehicles

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for two vehicles that were stolen from a Medford home.

Investigators said early Monday morning, the suspects used a large dog door to get inside a home in the 2700 block of Yvonne Road.

They reportedly took thousands of dollars worth of items before driving away in the victim’s vehicles, all while the victim was sleeping upstairs.

The Medford Police Department described the vehicles as a 2007 white Cadillac Escalade with Arizona plate BYV7414 and a 2001 silver Mercedes SL with Arizona plate RT5756.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or possible suspects is asked to call MPD’s non-emergency line at 541-776-7206.