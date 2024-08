MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford Police Associate makes a large donation of school supplies to the Salvation Army.

The Medford Police Association is an internal non-profit organization made up of MPD employees.

The association frequently looks for worthwhile causes within the community to donate to.

Tuesday, that included the Salvation Army’s back-to-school supply drive.

