Medford police delivers toys to CASA

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford police loaded toys and presents into their patrol sleighs before delivering it all to CASA on Monday.
CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, holds their giving tree program every year. Community members donate toys, clothes and gift cards to children living in foster care. One of their largest donation sites is at Lithia Motors Corporate Headquarters in downtown Medford.
“Lots of little toys and super mans and star wars and yeah, lots of good toys and fun things,”Meghann Erickson, Lithia Motors, said.
“We’re excited because this was starting out to be sort of a slow toy collection year, so this has really bumped us up,” Jennifer Mylenek, CASA, said.
Last year, CASA of Jackson County served 768 children. CASA serves over 900 children each year, they are hoping to give gifts to all of them this year.
This is the first year MPD has been involved with transporting the presents. They say they hope it becomes an annual tradition.
