Medford Police investigates fires started same night as Almeda Fire

MEDFORD, Ore.– Police in Medford were originally looking for an arsonist responsible for starting fires the night of the Almeda Fire in Central Point.
They say multiple fires were started the evening of September 8th, which then re-ignited the following day.
This cause a major scene near the Central Point Costco. An evacuation alert was then issued for the entire city.
Police are now saying that this arsonist might not exist.
MPD Lieutenant Mike Budreau says, “The fire experts are telling us it’s certainly possible that the embers from that fire could have been drifting up over Medford, because the wind was consistent, it was very strong winds and it was downwind from that fire, so it could have been started by embers from the Almeda Fire.”
He says the Central Point fires were sparked on already burnt ground.
He says the only question is exactly how the central point fire started the night of September 8th.
Lieutenant Budreau tells me there is something you can do to help this investigation.
If you have any information from that night, if you saw suspicious activity in that area off Table Rock Road in Central Point, you should contact MPD immediately.
Police say they are still actively investigating all possibilities.
