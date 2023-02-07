Medford Police involved in brief standoff Monday night

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police were involved in a brief standoff this evening, at the 1,600 block of South Ivy Circle.

Medford Police said around 5:30 pm, they responded to a call from a woman who said her son came to her home and threatened to harm her, and that he was armed.

The woman was able to leave the home after calling the police. Officers said when they got there, they set up a perimeter and started negotiating with the suspect, 27-year-old Edward Valdez.

Police said about two hours later, Valdez tried to run from the area, but was caught in the backyard and taken into custody.

“Ultimately what it is, is us just trying to negotiate with somebody that maybe was not in the right mind in the sense of being able to have a conversation with us to speed things up. I feel like it was somebody who didn’t want to go to jail and was afraid to come out because they were going to go to jail, and was just delaying the inevitable,” said Sgt. Ericka Doran, with the Medford Police Department.

Sgt. Doran said there were no injuries to the suspect or any officers during the incident. She wants to thank the nearby residents for their patients while the roads were closed.

Valdez was taken to the Jackson County Jail and is being charged with menacing and unlawful possession of a firearm.