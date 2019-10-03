Home
Medford Police Officer rescues trapped baby deer

Medford Police Officer rescues trapped baby deer

Medford, Ore — Sometimes the term ‘protect and serve’ extends to mother nature as well.

That’s what Medford Police officer Moffitt found out after responding to a call of deer stuck in a fence.

Dash cam video posted by MPD shows the officer pulling over, then lifting the baby deer up and over the fence.

MPD officers respond to a variety of wild animal complaints this time of year, including raccoons, cougars and bears.

“Just a matter of sharing with people that we do a lot more than just law enforcement we do a lot more than just responding to call, pulling people over, this is an example of some of the things we get to encounter,” said Medford Police Lieutenant Mike Budreau.

Police say the baby deer’s mother was waiting nearby, both seem to be doing just fine.

