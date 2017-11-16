Medford police respond to potential school shooting threat

Medford, Ore. — Medford Police says it’s responded to several threats involving schools the past few months.
The most recent – threats of a shooting at North and South Medford High Schools.
According to Lieutenant Kerry Curtis, Medford Police found out about the threats via social media Wednesday night around six.
He says it’s important in cases like these for students to have an open dialogue with parents and for parents to call police.
“Between parents and children, between the police department and school districts and really just disseminating that information as quickly as possible really helped us to quickly identify who was involved and quickly locate him,” Lieutenant Kerry Curtis said.
The 15-year-old accused of making the threat was arrested Wednesday night.
After a thorough investigation, Medford Police believes he acted alone and his threat was not credible nor did he have the means to carry out his threat.
However, Medford Police says every case is taken very seriously and police presence was increased at the schools Thursday as a precaution.