Medford police search for missing girl

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl.

Police say Hannah Doughty was last seen this afternoon around 2 p.m. near the Charles Point Apartments in south Medford. She was reported to be seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black/gray/white block style workout pants, flip flops and a ponytail.

Police describe her as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police are asking the public to be on the look out because her conditions.

If you see Hannah, call the non emergency line at (541)776-7206.

