Medford Police searching for homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

MEDFORD, ORE. — Medford Police say they are searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide investigation.
MPD responded to the 3000 block of Arrowhead Drive, Friday afternoon around 2:30 after someone reported hearing multiple gunshots could be heard coming from inside an apartment unit.
Witnesses say they saw a man running from the scene shortly after.
When police arrived, they say they found an adult female with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene. Her name will not be released until next of kin is notified.
Medford Police said Saturday morning that they’ve identified the suspect as 20-year-old, Jesse Allen. They are asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Allen is described as a white male, 5’8” and 150 lbs. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and may have a shaved head. Police say he has several tattoos on both arms and a distinct tattoo on his neck with the letters “TVS” in block lettering.
MPD said that Allen may be driving a white 2013 Toyota Corolla with tinted windows, and Oregon license plate 431 KWV.
Police say Allen should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not confront him. Anyone with information is asked to call police.