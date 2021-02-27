Home
Medford Police searching for suspect and evidence in Greenway homicide

Medford Police searching for suspect and evidence in Greenway homicide

Crime Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police said the suspected homicide happened near the Medford Railroad Park earlier Friday afternoon. Police do not have a suspect in custody, but they are actively searching the area.

Police told NBC5 News a man was shot and killed on the Greenway, near the Railroad Park, around 1 pm Friday. They believe he was homeless and possibly new to the area. No other information about the man who died has been released.

Police said it all happened in broad daylight and are questioning nearby homeless camps about the case.

The suspect or suspects got away either on foot or by bike.

“We have a potential murderer that’s on the loose. And we did not recover a weapon, so he would more than likely still be armed. But we don’t know the motive for this case,” said Lt. Mike Budreau.

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were also on scene.

Medford Police told me they are debriefing at a nearby fire station.

The multiple agencies are working on a plan to continue to comb the area in their search for the suspect and evidence.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »