Medford Police’s Livability Team helps man into an apartment of his own

MEDFORD, Ore.- A collaboration between a community non-profit and the Medford Police Department helped one man go from homelessness to his very own apartment. But they give most of the credit to his hard work.
A year ago Chris Franklin was homeless. He got connected to local help after checking into a hospital.
“I got really sick, went to Rogue Valley hospital, and they introduced me to RJ,” Franklin explained.
RJ is officer Richard James Josephson, a member of Medford Police Department’s Livability Team. The team was launched less than two years ago as a way to find a balance between enforcement and outreach and address livability concerns such as homelessness. When it came to Franklin, everyone pitched in.
“It was kind of one of these perfect example of when community partners all collaborate together to work on a solution,” said RJ.
With help from Rogue Retreat and a grant from Providence, Franklin worked his way through transitional housing towards having his own apartment.
“I stayed at a hotel. Then they got me into Kelly Shelter, then got me in here, now I’m going to get my own place,” Franklin said.
Rogue Retreat’s campground manager Justin Han says Chris is practically a model participant.
“He’s set goals and he’s accomplished them. You give him suggestions and guidance and he’s been willing to follow through,” he explained.
RJ posted on Facebook about Franklin’s move and dozens of people volunteered furnishings, supplies, and even money for rent and utilities. He says he’s thankful for the support.
“Feel so loved by the community of Medford… amazing,” said Franklin But those working with him credit his success to his own hard work.
“He’s put forth the work to get there, and its definitely been an honor to be by his side and watch him grow,” Han said.
“Seeing Chris work through the process that shows there is a process out there. When people are willing and ready to participate in their case management and all that, it’s awesome to see where they can go when they are all ready,” Officer Josephson said.
Chris makes the move to his own apartment on April 1st. To contribute to Chris’s big move, or other unhoused individuals in our community, you can contact Rogue Retreat’s main office.
