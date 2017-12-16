Medford Post Office extends holiday hours

Medford, Ore- With Christmas only days away, holiday shopping and shipping is in full swing. Medford’s main Post Office is hoping to help make the process easier.
They held special retail hours today and on Saturday, December 9th to help people shipping their holiday treats. The store extended its’ hours from 2 to 4 PM, one Medford local says she’s very thankful for that.
“I came in this day because I work all week long so I have to come in on a Saturday,’ Judy Powell says, “It’s crazy but I’m just glad its available for us.”
USPS says that keeping the Medford main Post Office open later today and last Saturday is part of an effort to avoid the floods of people that come in to ship packages on December 18th.