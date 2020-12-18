Medford private school is fined over COVID-19 violations

MEDFORD, Ore. – Cascade Christian High School is being fined for allegedly breaking state orders. Oregon Occupational Safety and Health, also known as OHSA, said the private school was holding classes when in-person learning was not allowed. This, along with other actions led to the violations. OSHA said it could lead to a COVID-19 outbreak.
It all started after the Oregon Dept. of Education asked OSHA to check in on Cascade Christian High School, part of the Grace Cascade Christian Schools.
OHSA said it’s surprise visit caught roughly 30 school staff and more than 100 students off guard. In a 70-page report, it says the school is facing multiple serious violations.
“The school actually had a policy allowing the staff to take off their facial coverings, [which] also allowed students too, while in the same room to take off their facial coverings,” Aaron Corvin, OHSA.
Each of the two violations will result in a fine of $180, equating to $360. The report stated Cascade’s principal, Dr. Ken Townsend, did not understand the referred allegations. However, OHSA said the information is widely available to the public.
“The expectations are clear. So hopefully what we can do, at least in this particular situation [is] get things moving on the right path,” said Corvin.
As of Thursday, the school hasn’t filed an appeal. However, it has until January 3 to file. NBC5 News reached out to the school’s administration for an interview we haven’t heard back.
