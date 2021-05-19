Medford Railroad Park cashes in can donation after theft

MEDFORD, Ore.– Thanks to a community donation, hundreds of dollars of stolen property are being reimbursed to Medford’s Railroad Park.
On President’s Day, the park says thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen, along with hundreds of dollars worth of bottles and cans it was collecting to help support the park.
Today, dozens of bags full of cans, donated by the community, were cashed in.
Railroad Park volunteer Bill Meyer says the donations will keep the park up and running for now.
He said, “We were glad and grateful to get back a bunch of stuff that we didn’t even know was stolen. For us, the presence there constantly is a reminder of the threat and vulnerability we have to our park.”
Meyer says Medford Police is in the process of beefing up security around the park.
He says 16 floodlights will soon be wired along the greenway bordering fence.
He says the park will remain closed until social distancing requirements are eliminated.
