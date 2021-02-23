Medford Railroad Park receives community support after theft

MEDFORD, Ore —In last week’s theft at the Medford Railroad Park, over $1,000 was stolen.
Volunteers say the community support this week is overwhelming.
Park volunteer, Bill Meyer says 25 bags of cans, a car battery, and two train engines worth $500 each, are still missing.
Meyer says the park has already received enough donations to make up for the missing cans.
“We’re very grateful for all the people and the community support they’ve been dropping off bottles all week, we’ve easily recouped the amount of bottles that were taken,” says Meyer.
Meyer said the park has been having problems with the greenway campsite on the other side of their fence. This isn’t the first big theft at the park.
Meyer says police are still looking for who is responsible.
