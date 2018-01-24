Medford receives resident input on future road projects

MEDFORD, Ore. — An open house for Medford’s transportation service plan gave residents the chance to give input on projects they think are important.
City employees and public officials were on hand to talk with residents and answer any questions they might have about the potential projects.
City councilors say the public input is important so they know how to shape the plan to best serve Medford.
“One of the things that I would like to see is making sure that the things that are mentioned here that people want most are really given priority in that our plans are in alignment with what the public hopes to get,” said Medford City Councilor Kay Brooks.
Many people liked projects that provided extra bike and pedestrian paths.
According to a survey from the city, around 22 percent of people use their bicycle every day in Medford.
Tonight, was the final open house. The council will now review the feedback it’s received during a study session next month.