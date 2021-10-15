Home
Medford recovery center prepares for weekend festivities

Medford recovery center prepares for weekend festivities

Local News Top Stories ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – It’s that time of year again, ROC Recovery Center is putting on its annual Strong and Courageous Recovery Festival this weekend.

The now 3-day event is kicking off with a Salute our First Responders softball game at U.S. Cellular Field. You may see your favorite fire or police agency get on the field for a good cause. The event starts at 5:30 pm Friday. The is free, but there are raffles that help raise money for addiction treatment.

“It’s an opportunity to bring the community together to talk about recovery. And to let the community know that recovery is possible,” said Doug Gould, Executive Dir., SOC.

The festivities continue throughout the weekend. Saturday will have family-friendly carnival booths. Sunday there’ll be special musical guest Frankie Hernandez and softball championship to end the event.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »