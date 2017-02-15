Medford Red Cross volunteers help with Oroville Dam evacuations

Medford Ore. — Medford residents Patty and Chuck Albin drove down to Sacramento yesterday. The couple is among 20 Red Cross volunteers from Oregon helping with evacuations caused by the Oroville Dam.
While they have been waiting for instruction, so far, their job involves delivering food to the shelters.
Patty says it’s not necessarily what they had planned for Valentine’s day but the couple — who have been married for 27 years — have already been to four other deployments together and say they’re happy to do it.
“When you do something that you love that is very fulfilling with someone you love, that’s — that I can say is good enough for me,” said Patty.
Patty and Chuck haven’t spoken to any evacuees yet but plan to feed them some dinner tonight.
Patty says plans for her and Chuck could change at any moment, so they are prepared to adapt to any situation.