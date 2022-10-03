Medford resident assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida

MEDFORD, Ore — A Medford resident is among the nearly thousands of volunteers from across the nation helping out in Florida, as the state recovers from last week’s devastating hurricane.

Hurricane Ian first hit in southwest Florida as a category four storm. As of Monday afternoon, at least 100 people were confirmed dead, and thousands more were rescued according to local officials.

Red Cross Cascades Region shared a photo of resident Thor Hogenstad, en-route to Florida. It says he’s one of the more than 700 volunteers working with the Red Cross on the efforts.

Virtual webinars are available for anyone wishing to help in the areas largely hit in the storm. A link can be found here: American Red Cross Volunteer Deployment Information Sessions