Medford resident dies in a White City explosion

WHITE CITY, Ore. – More information is being released about the fatal explosion that happened in White City late last month. A 24-year old sustained serious injuries and later died at a Portland hospital.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year old Medford man Furious Talon Eldridge died after suffering severe burns. While he survived the explosion, he was transported to a Portland hospital, where he later died.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believes it might’ve been an illegal hemp extraction operation. Three other people survived.
No charges filed have been filed at this time. Police told NBC5 News it’s still a very active investigation, but declined further comment.
