Medford Rogues ready to play ball!

MEDFORD, Ore. — One local sports team is going to play a season, starting this week.

The Medford Rogues baseball team throws out the first pitch of the season Tuesday night at Harry and David Field.

There are only 250 fans allowed in attendance for each game during phase two guidelines and there are other extra health and safety precautions in place.

The game experience will be different with seats and full rows blocked for distancing guidelines, sanitizing and other protocol, but the team is ready to play.

“It’s very, very awesome, like I said, for our community, but also importantly, it’s really good for our kids. They’re just chomping at the bit to play baseball right now,” General Manager and Managing Partner, Dave May, said. “They lost their spring season so for some of them, they haven’t picked up a bat or ball since the first of march, so they’re just excited to get back out here,” he added.

Tickets to opening night are sold out, but there are 30 home games available on the calendar.

Also, a grassy-knoll section is available for group ticket sales.

