Medford School District announces 4th-12th grades are going virtual this Fall

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford School District is altering Fall plans in the wake of the governor’s school metrics announcement.
This afternoon superintendent Brett Champion sent a release, stating that all 4th through 12th grade students will go virtual.
Champion says the district will have the option to offer kindergarten through 3rd grade students, and the most vulnerable students, in-person instruction.
4th graders and up will receive instruction from teachers at their home schools.
Those who sign up for Medford Online Academy, will be taught by teachers from that program.
An online town hall is scheduled August 5th at 5:30 p.m.
