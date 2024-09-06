Medford School District considering a district-wide cell phone policy

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford School District is considering a district-wide cell phone policy.

During a work session held by the Board of Directors, board members discussed the impacts that personal cell phones have on a learning environment.

According to Superintendent Bret Champion, the “cell phone conversation” is one that’s being held at schools across the nation.

He says they’re in the very early stages of developing a policy and the school district wants to collect data and hear from families and students before anything is decided.

Champion says there are so many distractions that can impede a learning environment and having a no-phone policy might really help students.

“While we’re focusing on academics, of course, we’re an educational institution, but the reality is we know that there are mental health impacts, there are behavioral impacts for our students as well,” Champion said.

Champion says there are already some schools in the Medford School District that already have a no-phone policy.

The board plans on collecting information from these schools as a part of its decision-making process as well.

