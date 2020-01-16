Medford School District discusses rezoning

An Attendance Zoning Committee was formed to make the decisions. It’s a group of about fifty, including school and district staff and parents of Medford students.
For the next five months, this group will be discussing the new school boundaries that come with adding a third middle school. The addition also means sixth graders will be moving out of elementary schools, freeing up several classrooms and helping with overcrowding.
“We want this to be a community driven process and just a process where I go in a room and come out and magically say hey here’s the attendance zones. It definitely needs to be one that our community can enjoy,” Brad Earl, co-chair of the committee, said.
The group will look at everything from neighborhoods and traffic to student equity and bike routes to make a recommendation. Then they’ll pass it along to the school board, who will make the final decision. The district is expecting to finalize the boundaries sometime in May with the changes set to take effect in the fall of 2021.
The district says there’s no cap on the number of committee members. If you’d like to be a part of the discussion, they are still accepting applications.
