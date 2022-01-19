Medford School District employees step up to help staffing shortage

MEDFORD, Ore. – Stepping up to the plate. That’s what Medford School District employees are doing to prevent schools from shutting down.

As the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads through the region the district office said employees are helping out with staffing shortages. Even Superintendent Brett Champion has stepped up! He taught music to a class of students late last week.

“It’s the least that we can do at the district office to come to schools and support. That is why we exist, we exist to support schools. They don’t exist to support the district,” said Natalie Hurd, Medford School Dist.

The Medford School District is urging families not to send sick students to school. This will help prevent classes and schools from shutting down as a whole.