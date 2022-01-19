Medford School District employees step up to help staffing shortage

Katie Streit
Posted by Katie Streit January 18, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – Stepping up to the plate. That’s what Medford School District employees are doing to prevent schools from shutting down.

As the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads through the region the district office said employees are helping out with staffing shortages. Even Superintendent Brett Champion has stepped up! He taught music to a class of students late last week.

“It’s the least that we can do at the district office to come to schools and support. That is why we exist, we exist to support schools. They don’t exist to support the district,” said Natalie Hurd, Medford School Dist.

The Medford School District is urging families not to send sick students to school. This will help prevent classes and schools from shutting down as a whole.

Katie Streit
Katie Streit
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]