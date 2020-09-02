Medford School District planning to host CANVAS training

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School District is hosting CANVAS training this week, that’s it’s online learning program.
Parents will learn how the online learning platform works, how to message teachers through it and with how to use the CANVAS app.
“It’s important for parents to understand how the platform works, to be able to navigate the platform with their students, to be able to understand the templates that have been embedded in the courses,” said tech integration specialist for MSD, Tisha Richmond.
The training is this Thursday, September 3rd at 2pm.
If you’re interested in joining, visit the Medford School District’s website to sign up.
