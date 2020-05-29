Medford School District prepares for senior weekend celebrations

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District is preparing to honor its graduating classes this weekend.
Seniors will participate in a “Grad Drive” Friday at 2 p.m. That’s where graduating seniors will pick up their cap-and-gowns at their former elementary schools. On Saturday, both North and South Medford High School will have their Diploma Walks.
“It’s really just an opportunity to celebrate with some of their friends, with one of their teachers, and in front of some of their loved ones. In somewhat of a mini graduation ceremony,” said Natalie Hurd.
Once restrictions are lifted the district says it will have a big celebration to seniors can celebrate with all their classmates.
