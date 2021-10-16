Home
Medford School District say nearly 80% of staff are vaccinated

MEDFORD, Ore — As the October 18th  state deadline to be vaccinated quickly approaches, the Medford School District says a majority of its staff are fully vaccinated.

Officials say the numbers are constantly changing and will not be official until Monday. Below are the numbers as of Friday.

·         1,199 staff are fully vaccinated or in process (79%)

·         257 staff have an approved exception (17%)

·         3 employees have indicated that they have no intent on complying (<1%)

·         29 employees failed to respond (<2%)

·          31 staff are in the process of re-submitting their documents (i.e. picture of document too blurry to read, etc.) or will be submitting proof of their second shot of a two dose series shortly. (2%)

