Medford School District welcomes back 4-6 graders

Whereas, k-3rd graders are in school 4 days a week.
The district says the difference in schedules is due to a lack of spacing available. 4th through 6th graders attended student orientation last Monday.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.