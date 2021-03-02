Home
Medford School District welcomes back 4-6 graders

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford school district is welcoming back students in grades 4 through 6 to campuses. The district says everyone is excited to have more students in the building. However, those students will follow a hybrid model, in person only 2 days a week.

Whereas, k-3rd graders are in school 4 days a week.

The district says the difference in schedules is due to a lack of spacing available. 4th through 6th graders attended student orientation last Monday.

