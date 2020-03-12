Medford Senior Center preparing for COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. — With health officials saying those most at risk for COVID-19 are adults over 60-years-old, the Medford Senior Center says it’s watching the situation very closely.
Board President Joan Kramer said they’re encouraging extra hygiene, putting out extra hand sanitizer and thinking about the next steps.
“We’re doing what we can and we’re thinking about what we may need to do,” Kramer said. “Right now we’re all in the same boat, this is new and we’re taking it day by day.”
While the senior center is currently open Kramer says there are talks of closing. She said it all depends on how quickly things change.
