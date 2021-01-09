Medford small business funding assistance still available

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford’s small business funding assistance applications, opened up this morning.
The city says that already $210,000 has been applied for, out of the $250,000 available.
Applications will be open until Monday.
From there, the applications will be reviewed for eligibility, and the city will select the businesses to receive the funding.
The city urges any small businesses to apply, you can find the application here cityofmedford.org.
