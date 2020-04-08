Medford Soccer Post gives away 60 free soccer training balls

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Soccer Post is giving away soccer balls tomorrow.
The Soccer Post has 60 balls on a string to hand out to local players. All you have to do to be one of the first 60 people to pull up in front of the Medford Soccer Post Thursday morning around 10. You don’t even have to get out of the car, the balls will be handed to people in a bag. It’s one ball per family, and last until all the balls are gone.
You can get more information on the Medford Soccer Post’s Facebook Page.
