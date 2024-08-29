Medford teacher’s union on school board member investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 News heard from the Medford Education Association about their thoughts on Tuesday’s Medford School Board meeting, which saw the motion passed on a 3rd party investigation into a school board member.

In July, NBC5 News reported Medford School Board Member, Michael Williams spoke out after school resource officer, Josh Doney was reassigned to patrol.

The Medford School District then announced a complaint had been filed against a board member, assumed to be Williams, alleging improper conduct. After holding an executive session in which the school board weighed its options, the board voted to have a third party conduct an investigation into the complaint.

The Medford Education Association, that’s Medford’s teacher’s union, is also upset about the investigation into Williams’ actions. NBC5 News caught up with the organization’s vice president, Lisa North on Wednesday. She said she saw Williams in buildings more than she saw any other board members combined over the last 10 years. And he just joined the board last year. North said,

“What my fear is, is that other board members that might want to be more proactive in solving problems or actually addressing issues that educators continue to bring forward, they won’t for fear of retaliation. And so that is a concern.”

The union came out publicly last month when word had spread about Officer Doney leaving South Medford High School, it called losing him a huge loss.

Nbc5 News also reached out to the Oregon School Boards Association in Salem to learn more about board member conduct. They were unavailable for interview but provided OSBA policy documents.

Again, it is not known the specifics of the complaint outside of it alleging ‘improper conduct.’ The OSBA says a board member has the right to express personal opinions, including to the public when clearly identified as their own; that’s what happened when Williams spoke with NBC5 News in July.

They can also visit schools and facilities to gain information. Under complaint information, the OSBA said that after a 3rd party investigation, the board will have 20 days to decide what action will be taken. Only if a violation is found will the public know the details behind the complaint.

