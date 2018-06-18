Medford teen rescued off Mount Shasta

Mount Shasta, Calif. — A Medford teen was rescued off Mount Shasta on Monday.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call from a climber just after 8 this morning saying he had fallen and may have fractured his ankle.
The climber was identified as 18-year-old Weston Grant.
Crews were able to locate Grant near Lake Helen and air lift him to safety.
Sheriff Jon Lopey says 60% of the sheriff’s office rescues happen on Mount Shasta.
“It can be very dangerous really at all times of the year, but certainly at this time of the year we seem to have more than our share of these rescue missions that arise. So just be very careful, be knowledgeable, be informed… and know what the weather is going to be,” Sheriff Lopey said.
Sheriff Lopey says it’s important for hikers to stop by the Mount Shasta office of the U.S. Forest Service before climbing the mountain.
He also says Grant was smart to hike with a friend, and stresses you should never hike alone.
