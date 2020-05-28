Medford TJ Maxx reopens June 1

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford TJ Maxx is reopening their doors June 1, with new restrictions in place.
The CEO and president of the TJX companies said in a press release, that most TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Homegoods locations will open by the end of June. While staff will be required to wear masks, it’s not required for customers.
The Medford TJ Maxx will also have adjusted hours and open an hour early on Tuesdays and Thursdays for high risk populations. In March, The company temporarily closed all stores, distribution centers and offices.
