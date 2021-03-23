Medford to receive $2.5 million for new center to help people in crisis

MEDFORD, Ore — The City of Medford is expected to receive $2.5 million dollars from the state to fund a new navigation center aimed at addressing people in crisis situations.
The center would bring together different organizations and officials to tackle any issue including the alarming rise in homelessness. It’s designed to make it easier for people to go to a single location for help.
District 5 State Representative Pam Marsh says its critical for the city and for the state.
“It’s really imperative that the state steps up,” State Rep. Marsh says, “They need to provide local communities with some tangible support as they try to deal with these issues.”
The proposed funding will be voted on in the House and Senate in Salem within the next two weeks.
