Medford Urban Renewal Agency aiding in hotel renovation for fire survivors

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford Urban Renewal Agency, or MURA, is looking to renovate downtown hotels and create fire victim housing.

The City of Medford is applying for a grant alongside Rogue Retreat to acquire the Redwood Inn, a hotel in the Liberty Park area where MURA primarily works. Rouge Retreat will be working through Project Turnkey, a statewide program looking to help convert existing structures into disaster survivor housing.

MURA’s Executive Director Harry Weiss says the agency is doing their due diligence to evaluate the cost of the project. Rogue Retreat has already gotten approval for the first part of the application, so MURA is helping with the second part: the finances.

“We would identify where is there a gap in funding and how big is that gap and is that something that MURA can help fill,” Weiss explained.  The agency’s board plans to meet next Thursday in a study session to discuss the details and costs of the plan.

