Home
Medford veteran receives free roof installation

Medford veteran receives free roof installation

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —A local roofing company is showing its gratitude to veterans, by giving one of them a new roof, for free!

Pressure Point Roofing began installing a new roof for Medford Army veteran Bob Viale, Thursday. It’s part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort to honor veterans for their service.

Through a partnership with Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity, Viale was selected and approved.

“We were asked if we want to be part of this with habitat and so we came out here and met with habitat and checked the roof out and we absolutely we want to be part of this, anything we can do to help veterans,” said Brian Fisher with Pressure Point Roofing.

Since the start of the program in 2016, more than 250 military members have received new roofs across the country.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »