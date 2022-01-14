Medford volunteer group seeking donations to continue helping homeless community

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter January 13, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore — A local volunteer group is looking for donations to continue its support of homeless people in Medford.

Judi’s Midnight Diner says its been serving up to 150 people along the Bear Creek Greenway, each week since last winter. The group announced its, “stay alive supply drive,” this week in an effort to gather more community support for the outreach.

“It’s not just people we’re helping, these are our friends,” Moss Vee, volunteer with Judi’s Midnight Diner, told NBC5. “These are people that we’ve gotten to know and empathize with.” 

The group operates a mobile warming station, and distributes food and coffee to those in need. Organizers estimate costs of up to $6,000 to continue the project through April.

“When people donate funds, it all goes into buying food, medical supplies, sleeping bags, things like that,” Joe Gibson, volunteer with Judi’s said in a press release. “Winter can be really brutal for folks out on the streets.” 

The drive will run from now until the end of February. The group is requesting donations of sleeping bags, tarps, and other winter clothes.

Donations can be dropped off at Portal Brewing, located on 100 E. 6th street in Medford. Times are from 4pm – 9pm Wednesday through Friday, and 12pm – 9pm on Saturday. It also accepts financial donations via Venmo, @siskiyoumutualaid – write “for Judi’s” in the memo.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

